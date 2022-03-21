No. 21 JMU women’s lax holds off No. 14 Virginia 16-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team jumped out to the early lead, and the 21st ranked Dukes held off No. 14 Virginia 16-14 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

Isabella Peterson scored a game-high six goals for JMU, while goalie Molly Dougherty earned her 50th career victory in net for the Dukes.

James Madison led 8-2 after one quarter, before UVA trimmed the deficit to 10-8 at halftime.

The Dukes went up by as many as seven goals in the 2nd half, and a late rally by the ‘Hoos came up short.

UVA freshman Rachel Clark had four goals and one assist, and senior Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals.

Virginia will be back in action at Louisville next Saturday, while JMU travels to face 4th ranked Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.