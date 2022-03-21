No. 19 UVA baseball defeats Boston College 16-8 to earn series sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Gelof and Alex Tappen each went 4-for-4 with a home run, and the No. 19 Virginia baseball team defeated Boston College 16-8 on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

The victory gave the Cavaliers a series sweep, and improved their record to 19-1 overall, and 5-1 in the ACC.

UVA has matched the best start to a season in program history, as the 2009 squad also won 19 of its first 20 games.

Gelof went 7-for-11 with three home runs and seven RBI in the three-game series against the Eagles.

“That wouldn’t happen if I get outside of what I’m doing at the plate,” says Gelof. “It’s very easy to get one (home run), and try to get another. So staying in myself, getting pitches in the zone, and trying to do damage in the middle of the field is definitely a big part of what I’m trying to do at the plate.”

Gelof leads the nation with 12 home runs so far this season.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Get your money’s worth, and don’t get cheated. I love that. At least when you have that approach, you can go home at the end of each day feeling like, ‘Hey, I let it rip. If it didn’t happen for me, at least I can put my head on the pillow at night, and know that I let it rip, and gave it my best.”

Alex Tappen went 4-for-4 with a career-high six RBI (wvir)

Tappen drove in a career-high six RBI on Sunday, and he has reached base in 19 consecutive games.

Virginia will be back in action at home against Towson on Tuesday, with the first pitch set for 4pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.