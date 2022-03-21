UVA Miller Center event answers questions about Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Ukraine holds ground against Russia’s military efforts, the University of Virginia Miller Center asks the question, ‘where does the Ukraine war go from here?’

The Miller Center is closely analyzing the war through a series of webinars combined with staff meetings every morning. The focus Monday, March 21, revolved around how things could escalate from its current state.

“Ukraine’s not a member of NATO,” Professor Allan Stam with the UVA Batten School said. “At the same time, the United States has a great interest in broader European stability, broader global stability, and by that I mean simply not tolerating independent states or countries invading their neighbors.”

An attack on Poland would be very different and lead to impacting escalations since it is a part of NATO.

“If Putin drew NATO in, the only way to survive and get back out, would be to go into a much more escalatory, potentially nuclear kind of situation,” Philip Potter with the Batten School said. “So the strategic logic for me to have Putin sort of tempt us in, is not a compelling one.”

Both Stam and Potter say it’s hard to predict right now what will happen, because there are too many different pathways. They say China is unlikely to get involved, but if it did, that’s when it’d be worse.

“What we’re seeing here is very conventional, almost old-style old-school standoff weapons attacks in Ukraine,” Stam said. “And this may be the result of this is what actually represents what the real Russian army is capable of.”

These professors say some escalations could come from political pressure. They say if the war continues through the summer, then President Biden may feel some of that.

