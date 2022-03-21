Masks lifted around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The mask mandate on UVA Grounds is officially over as of Monday, March 21.

Students are still required to be masked up in classrooms, but they do not have to wear them in other spaces. This comes as the transmission level of COVID-19 for Charlottesville is now in the low category, though the university made these plans a month ago.

“People are a lot more comfortable than they were, certainly, at this point last year or other phases going without masks, partially because that’s what the medical experts tell us is safe to do - our own medical experts at UVA as well as the Centers for Disease Control and others,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Coy says the university will be reevaluating the mandate inside classrooms very soon, and the decision could come as early as next Monday.

