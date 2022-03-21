Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.(Con Fire via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
ANTIOCH, Calif. (CNN) - A man was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain 15 feet underground in the San Francisco area.

The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.

Firefighters, police and public works employees took part.

The man, in his mid-30s, appeared uninjured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It’s not clear how the man ended up in the drain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

