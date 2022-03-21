Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Ohio; 7 taken to hospital

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.
Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup, Delaney Ruth and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department. He added that they’re stable and expected to be OK, WTVG reported.

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.

The other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio next door, Lehman said, and are being kept separate from the adults.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel were at the facility in Stryker Sunday night, including those from neighboring counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
Dr. Lorna Breen, the physician the bill is named after.
President Biden signs bill named in memory of Lorna Breen, a doctor from Charlottesville
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for...
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; Bill quarantining
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South
Some Disney workers participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the company's slow response to...
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest