Cavaliers advance to NIT Quarterfinals with 71-69 overtime win at North Texas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team earned a spot in the NIT Quarterfinals on Sunday, as the Cavaliers defeated 2-seed North Texas 71-69 in overtime in Denison, TX.

UVA will host St. Bonaventure in the next round, after the Bonnies upset Oklahoma 70-68.

Virginia was able defeat the Mean Green on Sunday, despite going scoreless for the final 5:42 of regulation.

Armaan Franklin scored nine of his 17 points in the extra session, and a last second shot by North Texas rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “It’s so good to be in this position, to be in this setting, and to have to grown and learn from it. Of course, you advance, and you’re thankful for that, but every game goes up, and you have to tighten the screws, with the level of soundness.”

“Just being able to play in the postseason, and figure out how to win games like this, is big for our team, going forward,” says Franklin. “It’s a privilege to be playing in March. Some teams are already at home. To be able to keep playing, and jell and mesh more as a team, is always good.”

Franklin hit three of his five 3-pointers in overtime.

Virginia (21-13) and St. Bonaventure will square off on Tuesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

The semifinals and finals of the NIT will be played at Madison Square Garden.

