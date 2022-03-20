Milder Monday and Active by Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable temperatures on this first day of spring, Sunday. A brisk northwest wind continues tonight as the sky clears. Overnight lows will remain above freezing.

A quick temperature rise Monday of some 30 degrees from dawn to afternoon. Sunshine, mild with less wind.

Tracking the progress of a strong spring storm system taking shape across the Southwest U.S. As this storm moves east, it will spawn a severe weather outbreak Monday into Monday night across portions of Texas and then to the east along the Gulf Coast states and Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday! Out region remains dry on Tuesday. The overall greatest severe weather risk on Wednesday to Wednesday night looks to be off to our southeast. Keep checking back for updates.

We will all get a soaking rainfall. Depending on how fast the system progresses, we will end up with a half into to inch and a half of rainfall from Wednesday to early Thursday.

Showers exit Thursday morning. Drying and breezy Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Turning cooler for next weekend.

Sunday night: Clearing and cooling to the 40s and upper 30s by dawn.

Monday: Sunshine and milder. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Rain arrives. A thunderstorm is also possible later in the day and evening. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Drying and and breezy. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Breezy and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.