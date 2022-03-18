UVA basketball reaches 20 wins for 10th time under Tony Bennett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With their 60-57 win against Mississippi State in the NIT on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers earned their 20th win of the season.

UVA has won at least twenty game, ten times, under head coach Tony Bennett.

The ‘Hoos aren’t playing in the Big Dance this season, but they are still playing.

“We didn’t deserve the right to be in the NCAA Tournament,” says Bennett. “The reward for this season wasn’t an NCAA Tournament. But the reward was being in the next best 32 teams selected.”

By winning at least twenty games for the 10th time at UVA, Tony Bennett passed Terry Holland for the most 20-win seasons in program history.

“It’s hard,” says Bennett. “It’s hard to get wins. This year, this is a newer group. I know we’ve had some 30-win seasons, and what we’ve done, but what this group accomplished, the way we started, up to this point, and to fight to get 20 wins, and to get into this, with some of the hard losses, and the improvement, that’s what this is about. That’s nothing to scoff at, and I don’t take that for granted.”

It’s a something Ben Howland knows all too well.

The coach has over 500 wins in his career, and he helped turn around a struggling program during his seven years at Mississippi State.

But after back-to-back 18-win seasons, Howland was fired following the loss against UVA.

“Tony is one of the best three coaches in the country,” says Howland. “I think that’s been proven here. I have so much respect for Tony, and what he’s accomplished, and you guys are so blessed to have him.”

The Cavaliers will have a chance at another win in the Round of 16 on Sunday at North Texas.

Senior Kihei Clark says, “I’m a competitor, I don’t like to lose. Being able to lace ‘em up, and compete again, I love to play basketball, so just try to finish out the season the right way, and string together some wins.”

The Wahoos and Mean Green will tip-off on Sunday at 6pm Eastern.

