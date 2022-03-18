Dense morning fog

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Allow extra time for your morning commute today. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the NBC29 viewing area until 10 this morning. Fog will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Meanwhile, clouds will begin to increase late this afternoon. An approaching cold front will spread showers across the region early Saturday. Skies should clear later in the day Saturday. Look for sunshine Sunday, and pleasant conditions. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Morning fog, some clearing, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, late showers, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

