Charlottesville Councilor Payne says city could use federal funds for projects, if it can get them

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville city councilor said there’s a way the city can afford additional infrastructure projects, even as the price tag for school reconfiguration is set to break the bank.

City Councilor Michael Payne said Charlottesville can position itself to fund projects through money from the federal government. But doing so requires an organized effort from a city with a recent history of instability.

“There’s going to be billions of dollars available to us, but we need to be proactive,” said Payne.

Those dollars would come from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November. Payne said how much the city gets depends on a combination of finance formulas and grant applications.

“Staff turnover and staff capacity has a real material impact on our localities ability to access millions of dollars in funding,” said Payne.

But in Charlottesville, turnover has been an issue. The city is on its fifth city manager in less than four years.

Payne said a significant grant-writing effort is needed to fund projects like bus electrification and improvements to 5th Street.

“Right now, I don’t think we have a very systematic or coordinated approach. It’s very department by department and we don’t have within the city itself really an intergovernmental affairs office or staff.”

In a written answer to our questions, Charlottesville’s Director of Finances Chris Cullinan said “Once the final rules are published for the federal infrastructure bill, the city will review these plans and identify ‘shovel ready’ projects for funding and construction.”

With renovations to Buford Middle School, and its price tag of at least $50 million, Payne said some projects may be relying on this federal assistance.

“Something like West Main Street, which we’re not able to fund with local dollars,” but if 100% of that could be covered by the federal government, maybe we can actually make it happen.”

As far as ensuring the city is ready when funds do become available, Payne said it needs to invest in staff, have stability in the city manager’s office, and have a clear application plan.

