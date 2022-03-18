Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Apple adds 100+ new emojis in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple’s iOS 15.4 update introduces 123 new emoji designs to the vast catalog of symbols.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system update, the influx of emoji consists of a “melting face,” a “troll” and a “pregnant man.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images and a “person with crown” emoji.

Additionally, the “handshake emoji” has been updated to include 25 new skin tones for users.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,658,568 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,430 deaths

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
The iOS 15.4 update will include a 'melting face' emoji, a 'heart hands' emoji and a 'nest with...
Apples adds 123 new emoji in latest update
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death
Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as...
Omicron stays on surfaces 3x longer than original COVID-19 variant, study finds