Warmer Friday. Some AM Showers to Start Saturday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Morning rain gave way to clearing skies by afternoon. Rain amounts ranged from a half to well over one inch. Areas of fog developing tonight. Sun and clouds and a warmer Friday with highs in the 70s. An approaching cold front will bring some scattered showers across the region Saturday morning. Otherwise clearing, breezy and warm with highs back in the 70s. Sunny and cooler, but still above average for March, on Sunday the first day of calendar Spring. A dry and warm start next early next week, before more rain returns by Wednesday.

The Spring Equinox occurs Sunday at 11:33 AM.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: AM scattered showers, sun and clouds, warm and breezy. Highs 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice, cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Some showers, Variable clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

