Virginia beats Mississippi State 60-57 in NIT; Advances to Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team was able to survive and advance in the First Round of the NIT on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers defeated Mississippi State 60-57 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The game was being played at JPJ because the 3-seed Bulldogs were unable to host, due to planned construction at their arena.

UVA led 27-19 at halftime, but MSU opened the second half on a 15-5 run.

Jayden Gardner responded with ten-straight points for the Cavaliers, and the senior finished with a game-high sixteen points.

The Wahoos missed a couple free throws in the waning moments, which gave the Bulldogs a chance at a game-tying buzzer beater, but their shot attempt did not fall, and UVA was able to earn its 20th win of the season.

“This was important,” says head coach Tony Bennett. “I told them, ‘Whether you win or lose this game, this to me is a statement game for us. Not for anyone else. What are we made of? What kind of fight will we have? How will we approach this?’ And I said, ‘This is about us.’”

Sophomore Reece Beekman adds, “It’s not the place we wanted to be, but I feel like we’re going to make the most of it. Just to finish the season the right way, and for the start of next season, too.”

Beekman scored 14 points, while Kihei Clark had eight points and nine assists.

Virginia (20-13) will take on 2-seed North Texas in the second round.

That game will be played on Sunday at six o’clock eastern in Denton, TX.

