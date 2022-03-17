Advertise With Us
UVA Baseball Coach O’Connor giving out free tickets to fans

UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Baseball Team is off to a hot start and Coach Brian O’Connor is giving tickets away.

“I just wanted to give some people in the community an opportunity to come and be a part of Virginia baseball that maybe haven’t had that opportunity before,” Coach O’Connor said Thursday, March 1.

The coach had tweeted out his offer earlier this month:

“I just decided that we were going to pass them out to people in the community and the response of the Penn State weekend was overwhelming,” he said.

There’s now a dedicated Twitter account, @CoachOakstix, to handle ticket requests for the rest of the season.

“We have a wonderful product here,” O’Connor said. “It’s just great family fun with a lot of different seating options in the stadium.”

UVA Baseball also says it’ll hand out up to four free tickets for kids 18 and under all season long when they come to the ballpark with a paying adult.

