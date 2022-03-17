Space filling up at CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is again asking people to open up their homes and hearts because the kennels are filling up.

As of Wednesday, March 16, there are 78 dogs in care at the CASPCA and 190 in the foster program.

“We really need folks to help us out. If you’re considering adopting, please come visit us,” Executive Director Angie Gunter said. “There is no cost to you to foster an animal. We provide every single thing you can think of, and if the animal needs veterinary care we have a clinic on site.”

The shelter says it is experiencing a large number of strays coming through the doors.

“Our kennels are fully filling up, and unfortunately we’re having to turn other shelters away that are in need of transferring animals because they’re having to make the tough decisions and euthanize. Fortunately, we don’t have to do that,” Gunter said.

If you want to foster a dog or adopt, you can fill out an application on the CASPCA website to begin that process.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.