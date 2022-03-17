Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.(Source: Russia 24/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The arrest of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was extended by a Russian court.

Moscow authorities say the two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody for allegedly smuggling drugs in February.

According to Tass, the Russian state news agency, the arrest will last until May 19.

Griner, 31, is a U.S. citizen who plays on the Russian UMMC Ekaterinburg team, which she has suited up for since 2015.

Earlier this week, former First Lady Hillary Clinton called for her release, sharing an article on her Twitter account with the phrase, “Free Britney.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor
BRHD vaccination van
BRHD reflecting on 2 years since first confirmed COVID-19 case in district