PVCC ranked #1 community college in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is ranked number one for the best community college in Virginia.

Niche looks at data and school reviews to analyze which schools are best overall. PVCC got its highest ratings in safety, location, and student life receiving a “B minus” grading.

Rappahannock community college came in second for two year community colleges.

