Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grab the umbrella

Spring temperatures continue
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is spreading rain across the region. As the system begins to pull away, showers will become more sporadic, and even a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. Friday looks great with sunshine and 70s. Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to bring additional showers early Saturday. Clearing is expected later in the day. Sunday looks great with sunny skies and 60s. Have a great and safe St. Patrick’s Day !

Today: Periods of rain, some clearing late, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Rain Tonight into Thursday - Saint Patrick’s Day
nbc29 weather at noon
Rain on the horizon