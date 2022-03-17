Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our south is spreading rain across the region. As the system begins to pull away, showers will become more sporadic, and even a few peaks of sunshine will be possible. Friday looks great with sunshine and 70s. Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to bring additional showers early Saturday. Clearing is expected later in the day. Sunday looks great with sunny skies and 60s. Have a great and safe St. Patrick’s Day !

Today: Periods of rain, some clearing late, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

