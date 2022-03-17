Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Free smoking cessation class begins March 23

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quitting smoking can be a very difficult task. That’s why Quit Smoking Blue Ridge is trying to help.

From March 23 through April 27, the organization is offering a free program to help people kick the habit.

“We’re looking ,also, at people who are vaping and people who are addicted to other forms of nicotine,” program organizer Scott Mein said.

The virtual class meets from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m every Wednesday.

“Sometimes our conversations are not always about quit smoking. It’s about other things. It’s all confidential,” Mein said.

It’s open to people in the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

“We have nice presenters. Everyone is there to support them and help them, no one’s going to put pressure on them. We all respect and we treat them with respect and dignity because that’s important in life, but at the same time, we want them to quit,” Mein said.

If you want to sign up for the virtual classes you can contact scottrmein@gmail.com.

