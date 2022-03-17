Charlottesville thrift store closing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A thrift store in Charlottesville is closing its doors at the end of March.

Uplift Thrift on Concord Avenue has been open since 2020. Manager Nina Burke says it quickly became more than a store, as her focus has been on offering accessible items, fashion for everyone, as well as providing peer and recovery support.

“We’re selling stuff, like every week we’re doing a bag sale. And then what we don’t show will donate to our community partners, the other nonprofits that distribute clothes, like the clothes closet at Belmont Baptist,” Burke said.

Uplift Thrift will be closing the store on Concord Ave. March 26. You can check its social media pages for updates.

