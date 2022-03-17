Advertise With Us
Charlottesville author’s, Mahogany Goes to Wall Street hits the shelves of Barnes and Noble

Mahogany Goes to Wall St, First Book of Mahogany and Friends series
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Janasha Bradford is a Charlottesville author. Her interest in writing sparked as a child.

Mahogany and Friends was created to educate children on topics that aren’t traditionally taught, especially in disenfranchised communities.” Bradford said.

She used writing and journaling as a means to cope with childhood trauma. Now it’s earning her sales on her recently released series, Mahogany and Friends.

The first book in the series is called Mahogany Goes to Wall Street. It empowers little ones to know the way they’re raised has little to do with how far they can go and gives them a sense of financial literacy.

Mahogany goes to Wall Street is about a young girl who’s eight years old from Charlottesville. She’s sassy and imaginative, and her parents read her a bedtime story about Wall Street.” Bradford said.

Mahogany learns about investing and saving in the story. Bradford says 3 years old is a perfect time to start teaching kids about money.

“Around this time, they’re really observing financial transactions happening. They see mom and dad are going to use their credit card or cash when I want a toy. So I think that’s the perfect time to start talking about the basics of money,” Bradford said.

She says the Mahogany and Friends series has more books to come and it’s great tool to financially educate kids.

“I want kids but most importantly young girls to know that they’re fearless, intelligent and can grow wealth through the financial market,” Bradford said.

Kids can find Mahogany Goes to Wall Street at Barnes and Noble in the Barracks Road Shopping Center. Click here for future story time dates, where children can listen to the author read in person.

Click here to learn more on donating the book to a classroom.

