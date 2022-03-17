Advertise With Us
Booster Park in Orange Co. getting some federal support

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Booster Park in Orange County is getting an upgrade.

More than $120,000 in federal funds will be used for repairs to the park. This money is going to things like the practice facility, field, to the concession stand.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she worked with county staff to secure this funding.

“It’s an economic driver, it’s a cultural driver, it’s a community driver. This investment in revitalizing it is an investment in revitalizing the community but also in ensuring that it can continue to be such a economically important and culturally important part of the community,” Rep. Spanberger said.

“If you’re playing softball, you don’t like to cut yourself on the fence going over the fence, that kind of stuff. So a lot of that needs to be replaced or upgraded,” Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees said. “This is our kind of main public sports facility in the center of the county.”

Now that the money has been approved, Orange County hopes to start construction later this year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

