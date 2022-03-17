BBQ Exchange owner shares Irish heritage through food this St. Patrick’s Day

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BBQ Exchange is a Gordonsville favorite, known for its Virginia-style barbeque. But, one day a year, St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant is known for something else: a traditional Irish meal, comprised of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and, for the luck of the Irish, traditional Irish soda bread.

“This is literally Irish soul food right here,” said owner Craig Hartman. “Every St. Patrick’s Day, we have to have this bread. If we don’t have this bread, it’s bad luck for the entire year.”

Even the desserts the restaurant sells on this special day have a touch of the Irish.

“The ‘Irish Carbomb’ has Guinness stout in the cake. It has a filling of chocolate ganache which is mixed with Jameson Irish whiskey and then the icing on top is Bailey’s Irish Cream.”

This food has a real family history, Hartman said. His grandmother is from Belfast, Ireland, and taught him everything.

“The real chefs, like the real chefs, are the mothers and the grandmothers,” he said, looking over a plate.

His restaurant is decked out in shamrocks. His staff is wearing all green. And, for at least this day, every customer in the place can feel the Irish spirit. It’s a tribute to food and family.

“We can go to chef schools and we can become chefs,” he said. “But, if you don’t have it here, in your heart, your food is literally nothing. If we don’t take what we have from our heritage, and our family, food will not have a soul. And the best food in the world has a soul.”

