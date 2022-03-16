Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Work being done to get passengers back on historic Hatton Ferry

Hatton Ferry is getting some work done in order to have it operational this summer
Hatton Ferry is getting some work done in order to have it operational this summer(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working to inspect and clean the Hatton Ferry, making it one step closer to making trips across the James River.

“Doing a little cleaning, little inspection, get this to the insurance company,” Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Executive Director Tom Chapman said Wednesday, March 16. “Hopefully, they’ll say it’s good to go.”

Once insured, the historic ferry will be back in business.

“Sign on the dotted line and pay the check for the insurance, and hopefully with a group of volunteers running the ferry we can get it maybe late April depending on water levels,” Chapman said.

It’s the last poled ferry in the entire country, and shuttles people between Albemarle County and Buckingham County. It’s been in service since 1870.

The ferry has been out of commission since 2020. That hasn’t sat well with Bob Colley, the last person to operate it.

“It’s been something that’s bothered us for years,” Colley said. “It’s been on the bank on the Buckingham side, it’s been abused, it’s been neglected.”

“It’s an important part of our history, important part of also tourism,” Chapman said.

Following Wednesday’s inspection and cleaning, Chapman hopes that’s this will be the last time he’ll have to fight to keep the ferry afloat.

“Every decade it seems there’s a save Hatton Ferry issue, whether it’s a hurricane or whether it’s some other calamity, it’s man trying to control nature, putting a big barge on a river, and hopefully it doesn’t get washed down,” Chapman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

Latest News

Rassawek, the ancestral capital of what is now called the Monacan Indian Nation, sits at the...
Monacan Indian Nation capital saved from potential water pump site
One of the first home sites in Southwood.
First home sites mark new chapter in Southwood building process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Youngkin to propose suspending gas tax for 3 months
JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville
JM Stock Provisions holding fundraiser for Ukraine