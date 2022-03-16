Work being done to get passengers back on historic Hatton Ferry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are working to inspect and clean the Hatton Ferry, making it one step closer to making trips across the James River.

“Doing a little cleaning, little inspection, get this to the insurance company,” Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Executive Director Tom Chapman said Wednesday, March 16. “Hopefully, they’ll say it’s good to go.”

Once insured, the historic ferry will be back in business.

“Sign on the dotted line and pay the check for the insurance, and hopefully with a group of volunteers running the ferry we can get it maybe late April depending on water levels,” Chapman said.

It’s the last poled ferry in the entire country, and shuttles people between Albemarle County and Buckingham County. It’s been in service since 1870.

The ferry has been out of commission since 2020. That hasn’t sat well with Bob Colley, the last person to operate it.

“It’s been something that’s bothered us for years,” Colley said. “It’s been on the bank on the Buckingham side, it’s been abused, it’s been neglected.”

“It’s an important part of our history, important part of also tourism,” Chapman said.

Following Wednesday’s inspection and cleaning, Chapman hopes that’s this will be the last time he’ll have to fight to keep the ferry afloat.

“Every decade it seems there’s a save Hatton Ferry issue, whether it’s a hurricane or whether it’s some other calamity, it’s man trying to control nature, putting a big barge on a river, and hopefully it doesn’t get washed down,” Chapman said.

