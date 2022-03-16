Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia museum receives gift worth nearly $60 million

(Source: VMFA)
(Source: VMFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced Tuesday that it has received a gift worth nearly $60 million, including a significant contribution to the museum’s expansion campaign and 15 paintings by prominent American artists.

The gift from longtime patrons James W. McGlothlin and Frances Gibson McGlothlin is the largest private gift in the museum’s expansion campaign, which will culminate in a second major wing at the museum named after the couple.

The McGlothlins’ donation includes paintings by Milton Avery, Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth.

Last June, the museum announced that it had begun a $190 million expansion and renovation project, anticipated to be completed in 2026.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths
AHS Talent Development Resource Teacher Holly Newman and senior student Abena Afriyie
AHS student receives scholarship after working in talent development program
(FILE)
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Albemarle Co. schools
President Biden visits Culpeper along with Rep. Spanberger.
Orange County’s Booster Park gets a boost from federal dollars