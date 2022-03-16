VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,657,409 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, March 16, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,222.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 19,392, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 18,797,832, 22,189 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 4.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 4.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 48,345, 157 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as March 16: 6,968,910 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 81.1% of the population. Also, 6,212,066 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 72.3% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,853,405 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of March 5: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 11,528, 228.0 hospitalizations, and 96.51 deaths.

As of March 5, there have been 173,681 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 4,335 hospitalizations and 1,837 deaths.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.