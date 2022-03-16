Rain Tonight into Thursday - Saint Patrick’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain developing tonight will take us into Thursday. Most of the rain through the morning hours, before slowly tapering off by afternoon. While not as mild Thursday, still above average for mid March. Overall rain amounts, a half inch or less for most. Much of Friday, dry and warmer with highs back in the 70s, before an approaching cold front brings some showers late and into the start of Saturday. More sunshine to develop after the rain, and a mild weekend. Dry and warmer to start next week, with some more rain by next Wednesday.

The Spring Equinox occurs Sunday at 11:33 AM.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain develops. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mainly AM rain. Cloudy, some late day clearing. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Early showers, sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 60s.

