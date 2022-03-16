Rain on the horizon
Warmer than normal the next several days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will be on the increase as we go through the rest of the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm to above normal levels. An approaching area of low pressure will spread showers into the region late tonight. Steadier periods of rain will develop Thursday. Expect sunshine and 70s for Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Increasing cloudiness & mild, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy, late showers, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
