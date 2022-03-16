Orange County’s Booster Park gets a boost from federal dollars

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that gives over $120,000 to a park in Orange County.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 7th District, proposed the legislation as part of the 2022 appropriations package. It includes money for field, practice facility, and concession stand repairs.

Spanberger says this addresses a long-standing community need.

