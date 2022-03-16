Advertise With Us
Orange County’s Booster Park gets a boost from federal dollars

President Biden visits Culpeper along with Rep. Spanberger.
By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that gives over $120,000 to a park in Orange County.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 7th District, proposed the legislation as part of the 2022 appropriations package. It includes money for field, practice facility, and concession stand repairs.

Spanberger says this addresses a long-standing community need.

