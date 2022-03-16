Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
COVID-19
VDH: 1,658,568 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,430 deaths
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards

Latest News

Felicity Westmoreland (left), Daniel Howarth (center) and Donna Westmoreland (right) are all...
Parents, grandmother charged in death of newborn after fentanyl found in child’s blood
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - A man with a protective mask smokes a cigarette while waiting for a bus in Detroit,...
US adult smoking rate fell during first year of pandemic
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19