Monacan Indian Nation capital saved from potential water pump site

Rassawek, the ancestral capital of what is now called the Monacan Indian Nation, sits at the confluence of the Rivanna and James rivers.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday, March 16, marked a major win for the Monacan Indian Nation. The tribe’s historic capital and burial site, Rassawek, will no longer be considered as a site for a future water pump.

Rassawek is located at the point where the James River and Rivanna River meet in Fluvanna County. The James River Water Authority originally wanted to build on the site to transport water from the county to Louisa County.

In September 2020, the National Historic Trust announced it chose the ancestral Monacan capital as one of the “11 Most Endangered Historic Places” for that year.

After years of research and legal back-and-forth, JRWA announced it will choose an alternative site to place a water pump.

“This has been a long road, from a place of pain, distrust, and disagreement. We are glad to be moving forward in the spirit of corporation to ensure that citizens get their drinking water and our ancestral capital Rassawek, and the burials of our ancestors are protected,” Monacan Indian Nation Chief Kenneth Branham said.

JRWA is planning on using an alternative site two miles from Rassawek. That site is expected to be more expensive than the original.

