Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
Uplift Thrift Store
Charlottesville thrift store closing
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,658,568 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,430 deaths

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Charlottesville Councilor Payne says city could use federal funds for projects, if it can get...
Charlottesville Councilor Payne says city could use federal funds for projects, if it can get them
U.S. Capitol and Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville Councilor Payne says city could use federal funds for projects, if it can get them