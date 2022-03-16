JM Stock Provisions holding fundraiser for Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville is raising money to support Ukrainians impacted by the war.

The business says 100% of all special meal sales on Saturday, March 19, will go to the World Central Kitchen, who will help feed those fleeing and sheltering from the invasion.

Assistant Manager Richie Hannas says his great-grandfather is an Ukrainian refugee, and so there is a special tie.

“I felt kind of a personal interest in this and really, we kind of struggled to figure out what we could do. We figured cooking is what we love to do best, and we believe it’s a way that connects us all in a very basic way,” Hannas said.

The meals are almost sold out, but those interested in purchasing one must place an order by 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, nd will be able to pick it up from 12:30 p.m. to 4 pm. Saturday.

Information on how to place an order can be found here.

