Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

JM Stock Provisions holding fundraiser for Ukraine

JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville
JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville is raising money to support Ukrainians impacted by the war.

The business says 100% of all special meal sales on Saturday, March 19, will go to the World Central Kitchen, who will help feed those fleeing and sheltering from the invasion.

Assistant Manager Richie Hannas says his great-grandfather is an Ukrainian refugee, and so there is a special tie.

“I felt kind of a personal interest in this and really, we kind of struggled to figure out what we could do. We figured cooking is what we love to do best, and we believe it’s a way that connects us all in a very basic way,” Hannas said.

The meals are almost sold out, but those interested in purchasing one must place an order by 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, nd will be able to pick it up from 12:30 p.m. to 4 pm. Saturday.

Information on how to place an order can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

Latest News

Rassawek, the ancestral capital of what is now called the Monacan Indian Nation, sits at the...
Monacan Indian Nation capital saved from potential water pump site
One of the first home sites in Southwood.
First home sites mark new chapter in Southwood building process
Hatton Ferry is getting some work done in order to have it operational this summer
Work being done to get passengers back on historic Hatton Ferry
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Youngkin to propose suspending gas tax for 3 months