Increasing clouds and mild

Needed rain on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a pleasant start. Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s. Meanwhile we are tracking an area of low pressure to our south. Showers will move into the region late tonight, and stick around throughout much of the day Thursday. Sunshine returns Friday, with a few early showers Saturday. Spring officially arrives Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early sunshine, clouds increase, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, late showers, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

