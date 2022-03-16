Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

First home sites mark new chapter in Southwood building process

One of the first home sites in Southwood.
One of the first home sites in Southwood.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - What looks like just a pile of dirt and mud off Old Lynchburg Road will soon be the site of a new home for one of the first families to move into Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood community.

Construction was in full swing at the site Wednesday, March 16. It’s a sight that brings future homeowner Lulu Lopez a new sense of happiness.

“People used to say it was never going to happen, but now I know that I’m going to live here,” Lopez said.

It’s especially important for her five children, ranging in age from about 2 years old to 28 years old.

“In the future, we’re going to have a place to live. We’ve always wanted a place that was better for our kids. No one imagined this,” Lopez said. “It’s hard to own a house, but Habitat is giving us the opportunity. Putting God first and working hard, we’re going to do what we said.”

The first village of new homes will be comprised of 70 homes. It’s located just steps away from the mobile homes where most of the new tenants are currently living.

“What we’re trying to do is create a national model where you can invest in a community and people can move up without moving out. And that’s exactly what’s happening here,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville CEO Dan Rosensweig said.

Looking out over the site Wednesday morning, Lopez points at where walls and spaces are about to be. She and others on the move list worked with Patricio Hermosilla to design the entire neighborhood. Hermosilla, a former lawyer from Chile, also helps field questions about mortgages and loans, translating important documents in Spanish for future residents.

“They have been doing sweat equity, helping with the design of Village One, and now they’re at the point where they can see where their house will be built,” Hermosilla said.

Upon fresh dirt, it will be a fresh start. It’s something Lopez said she has faith in. Some of the first families expected to move into the first homes could move as early as this summer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

Latest News

Rassawek, the ancestral capital of what is now called the Monacan Indian Nation, sits at the...
Monacan Indian Nation capital saved from potential water pump site
Hatton Ferry is getting some work done in order to have it operational this summer
Work being done to get passengers back on historic Hatton Ferry
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Youngkin to propose suspending gas tax for 3 months
JM Stock Provisions in Charlottesville
JM Stock Provisions holding fundraiser for Ukraine