COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Albemarle Co. schools

By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County schools have seen a decrease in COVID-19 case numbers over the past two weeks, which coincides with the time the mask mandate was lifted. Though in this case, correlation is not causation.

“Even prior to that two-week span, we were experiencing a downward trend in our case counts,” ACPS COVID-19 Coordinator Eileen Gomez said. “That’s not just here in Albemarle County Public Schools, but in the whole locality, the health district.”

Two weeks ago, 48 students in the school district were sick with COVID-19. As of March 15, it’s only seven.

“We had a peak number of cases back in January, and ever since then we’ve been steadily going down,” Gomez said. “So since March 1 this downward progression has continued.”

Gomez says that’s a result of community transmission going down, and immunity going up, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the mask mandate. Gomez and ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita say most students in the district are still wearing masks.

“I think we’ve done some surveys, unscientific, of kids that are still wearing masks and I think in most of our schools 75% to 80% of the kids are still wearing masks, even though it’s optional,” Giaramita said.

Gomez and Giaramita say these numbers increased the comfort level in schools.

“Just recently, Albemarle County changed the quarantine timetable from 10 days to five days,” Gomez said. “And that’s five days with a negative test that people can return after quarantining.”

