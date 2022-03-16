Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Ministry Christian Aid Mission helping Ukrainians

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ministry, Christian Aid Mission is fundraising for Ukrainian refugees.

“This little boy, Olik, 8-years-old, he left with his mother Natasha in a city in the east of Ukraine. They traveled almost 700 miles of walking, hitchhiking, eating whatever they could,” Christian Aid Mission Director for Europe and Middle East Luis said.

Luis, who didn’t want to give his last name due to security concerns, is currently in Spain to help Ukrainian refugees like Olik and Natasha.

“The father is still in Ukraine, they don’t know about him. So these are the stories are the common stories that you hear,” he said.

Now, the organization is calling on the Charlottesville community to help.

“These ministries that are based in Western and Eastern Europe, they’ve just been overwhelmed,” Communications Director Brittany Tedesco said. “Churches are just inundated and they’re doing all that they can, but their resources are rapidly being depleted.”

She says donating money will help pay for clothes, food, and other needs for those fleeing the war.

“A lot of the refugees are women and children, because the men of Ukraine have been instructed to stay and fight for their country,” Tedesco said.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine says push for more aid to Ukraine will continue.
Kaine says push for more aid to Ukraine will continue; Warner, Cline react to speech
Rassawek, the ancestral capital of what is now called the Monacan Indian Nation, sits at the...
Monacan Indian Nation capital saved from potential water pump site
One of the first home sites in Southwood.
First home sites mark new chapter in Southwood building process
Hatton Ferry is getting some work done in order to have it operational this summer
Work being done to get passengers back on historic Hatton Ferry