Charlottesville Ministry Christian Aid Mission helping Ukrainians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ministry, Christian Aid Mission is fundraising for Ukrainian refugees.

“This little boy, Olik, 8-years-old, he left with his mother Natasha in a city in the east of Ukraine. They traveled almost 700 miles of walking, hitchhiking, eating whatever they could,” Christian Aid Mission Director for Europe and Middle East Luis said.

Luis, who didn’t want to give his last name due to security concerns, is currently in Spain to help Ukrainian refugees like Olik and Natasha.

“The father is still in Ukraine, they don’t know about him. So these are the stories are the common stories that you hear,” he said.

Now, the organization is calling on the Charlottesville community to help.

“These ministries that are based in Western and Eastern Europe, they’ve just been overwhelmed,” Communications Director Brittany Tedesco said. “Churches are just inundated and they’re doing all that they can, but their resources are rapidly being depleted.”

She says donating money will help pay for clothes, food, and other needs for those fleeing the war.

“A lot of the refugees are women and children, because the men of Ukraine have been instructed to stay and fight for their country,” Tedesco said.

Click here to donate.

