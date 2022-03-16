Charlottesville City Schools welcome therapy dogs, first time since pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the first time since COVID-19 started, Charlottesville City Schools has furry friends in the classroom.

The dogs cuddle up with students during difficult assignments and harder days at school.

“Time after time again I see that they’re able to get in and make a difference with kids and help them re-regulate and help them cope with their feelings,” CCS teacher Stacy Diaz said.

Therapy dogs have been a support to learners for 6 years in the schools, and now the canine companionship continues.

The kids say having the dogs around is a second support and makes the classroom feel more comfortable.

