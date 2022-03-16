Central Virginia non-profits work through rising gas prices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals On Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle and Legaci Eats say the increase in gas prices is hurting everyone’s wallets, and can be the difference between eating or not.

“We are the areas only nonprofit food truck, and of course the truck runs on gas through a generator,” Legaci Eats, co-founder Jocelynn Easton said. “The cost of gas is so high and if you think about minimum wage, a lot of people have to work one or two hours out of their shift just to pay to get there.”

Jocelynn and Steve Easton make stops in and around Charlottesville to give out free food to people. When they do charge for meals, the money goes to supporting the food insecure population.

“To the people that we talk to, just a little uptick in gas price can really be the difference in being able to have a healthy dinner on the table or being able to get to work the next day,” Steve Easton said.

They say it cost them about $80 to fill up a few months ago. Now, it’s about $130.

Meals On Wheels, another mobile hunger mitigation non-profit says it is adding more clients to its list: “We just keep seeing the numbers, we were able to increase our caseload by about 20%. Even so, we’re still seeing a waitlist between 12 and 20 people every single month,” Executive Director Robin Goldstein said.

She says these numbers started rising throughout the pandemic and the gas prices are driving them further. Goldstein expects the prices at gas pumps to eventually make it harder to keep volunteers.

“The best way that people can help is to sign up to volunteer so that we have more options and so that our current volunteers aren’t overloaded with trying to take on extra routes,” she said.

Legaci Eats says it is working to go solar powered in the future to try to reduce its need for gas.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.