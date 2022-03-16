Advertise With Us
Apex Clean Energy speaks against Dominion’s solar power monthly bill

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy has a new community solar program. Customers can pay for solar energy from third parties if they cannot generate their own due to tree canopy or evening time.

Other energy companies say Dominion should not charge a monthly minimum bill of $55 for this service. Apex Clean Energy is worried the cost will keep people away from using this form of energy.

“Being a Charlottesville based company, a Virginia company we want to support Virginia’s ambitious clean energy goals and make this more accessible to all Virginians,” Apex Policy Analyst, Laura Merten said.

Apex says this minimum bill is the highest charge for solar in the country.

“Only participating customers will pay for the program, it’s not fair or equitable to make customers who are not participating shoulder a part of those costs, and that’s why the general assembly required a minimum,” Lucy Rhodes from Dominion Energy said.

