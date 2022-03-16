Albemarle Co. ending ﻿COVID-19 emergency

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is ending its local emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county announced Wednesday, March 16, that there are no further emergency actions related to COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, I would like to first and foremost thank our entire community for their diligence in reducing transmission of the virus throughout the course of the pandemic,” Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said Wednesday’s release. “To be clear, and as the Stealth Omicron BA.2 variant attracting significant attention demonstrates, COVID-19 is still present. Our ability to protect the most vulnerable through vaccination, mitigation measures, and treatment, however, has positioned us to manage COVID-19 as part of our regular operations – that being said, we must remain vigilant.”

Albemarle Co. Executive Jeff Richardson issued a Declaration of Local Emergency back on March 12, 2020. That declaration followed then-Governor Ralph Northam’s State Declaration of Emergency. At the time, there were 18 documented cases in the commonwealth and zero documented cases in Albemarle County.

The county says after 734 days of local emergency operations, there have been a total of 15,802 documented cases, 449 hospitalizations, and 147 deaths due to the virus.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.