AHS student receives scholarship after working in talent development program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is taking gifted learning to a new level. Now, any student interested in learning outside of the traditional classes can develop their talents.

Students at Albemarle High School are resume building, publishing novels, and even writing a French cookbook. This is all thanks to a talent development program that helps them go beyond the classroom.

“When I introduce myself to students, their freshman year in their freshman seminar classes, I say, ‘I have the greatest job in the building because I get to help support your dreams,’” AHS Talent Development Resource Teacher Holly Newman said.

Those dreams can be anything, from creating your own class, to shadowing professionals on the job.

“I would say like my confidence has a before and after Ms. Newman. My resume has before and after Ms. Newman, and so I love her,” AHS senior Abena Afriyie said.

Newman is available for all 1,800 AHS students.

“Students, especially at the high-school level, are developing different interests and talents and passions, and so this job is really about supporting students in terms of their future planning and future growth,” Newman said.

For one student, Newman’s guidance has helped her win a Posse Scholarship out of thousands of applicants.

“The goal of the Posse Scholarship is to really expand the pool from which colleges and universities are recruiting young leaders across the country,” Newman said.

Posse Scholars get a full ride to partnering colleges. Abena will be going to Rhodes College. She has worked with Newman to develop her leadership skills and resume.

“It’s development for a reason. You know, it’s progressing, and so just lean into that and lean into whatever opportunities that they can bring your way,” Abena said.

Students interested in the Posse Scholarship must be nominated and the interview process starts in late summer.

