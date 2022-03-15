Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

You gotta love it !

Needed rain on the way
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to deliver great conditions for our region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure is tracking north. Clouds will increase Wednesday. Rain is expected for Thursday. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible. Sunshine returns Friday, with another chance of showers for early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & great, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Earl showers, clearing, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Rain Tonight into Thursday - Saint Patrick’s Day
nbc29 weather at noon
Rain on the horizon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Increasing clouds and mild