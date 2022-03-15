You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to deliver great conditions for our region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, a developing area of low pressure is tracking north. Clouds will increase Wednesday. Rain is expected for Thursday. Up to a half inch of rain will be possible. Sunshine returns Friday, with another chance of showers for early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & great, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Earl showers, clearing, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

