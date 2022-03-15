UVA Men’s Lacrosse prepping for championship game rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the highest anticipated regular season matchups for the UVA Men’s Lacrosse team is quickly approaching.

The top ranked Hoos will play the second ranked Maryland Terrapins in the Capitol Classic Tournament in Washington D.C.

This is a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

“It’s something that, obviously, we’ve been looking forward to, and it’s been a very exciting time preparing for them already this past few days,” Grayson Sallade said.

This is the inaugural Capitol Classic. There will be three games played on Saturday, March 1, at Audi Field.

