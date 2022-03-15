Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staying Mild. Increasing Clouds Wednesday. Rain Late

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying mild all this week, with above average temperatures for March. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds on Wednesday, A storm system to our south late Wednesday into Thursday, will bring the next chance of rain. Amounts at this time, look light, well under a half inch. Much of Friday is dry, before another front brings some showers late into the start of Saturday. Sunday marks the Spring Equinox at 11:33 AM.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun then clouds increasing, mild. Late showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Early showers, sun and clouds, mild. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
COVID-19
VDH: 1,656,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,356 deaths

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
You gotta love it !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Another winner
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM