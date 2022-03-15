Staying Mild. Increasing Clouds Wednesday. Rain Late

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying mild all this week, with above average temperatures for March. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds on Wednesday, A storm system to our south late Wednesday into Thursday, will bring the next chance of rain. Amounts at this time, look light, well under a half inch. Much of Friday is dry, before another front brings some showers late into the start of Saturday. Sunday marks the Spring Equinox at 11:33 AM.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun then clouds increasing, mild. Late showers. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Early showers, sun and clouds, mild. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low 70s.

