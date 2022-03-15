Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT
COVID-19
VDH: 1,657,409 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,392 deaths
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards

Latest News

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls, resulting...
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal