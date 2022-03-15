Free health screening events in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detecting health problems early is the goal of an upcoming free health expo in Charlottesville.

You can walk into the Jefferson School City Center every Thursday in March for a blood pressure check, A1C screening, and enroll in Medicaid. No appointment is needed. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.

“We always want to be on the prevention side of things, so it’s important if you to know your numbers,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Director of Community Benefit Jacklene Martin said.

This is all in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the Blue Ridge Health District, Move2HealthEquity, and Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.

“We been partnering with different organizations for many years. We believe that bringing lots of people together makes it more convenient for the community to access services, so we’ve been doing that for quite some time,” Martin said.

You can get a screening from 4p.m. to 6p.m. every Thursday at 233 4th Street in Charlottesville in room 255A.

“If you have not had a COVID vaccine, we really want you to stop by, or if you’re just interested in any of the services that are provided on Thursdays just come in check this out,” Martin said. “We think we are offering something for just about everybody.”

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, you can call the BRHD Hotline at 434-972-6261.

