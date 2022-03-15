Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

‘Cookies For Natalie’ campaign helping Shenandoah Valley family

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - #CookiesForNatalie has sparked conversation on social media, all in support for a 2-year-old and her family as she undergoes cancer treatments at St. Jude’s in Memphis, TN.

“Cookies for Natalie has been really a community-wide effort that started with an opportunity to care for someone,” Operating Manger of the Staunton and Waynesboro Chick-Fil-A Chad Martin said.

At the Chick-Fil-A in Staunton and Waynesboro, proceeds from every cookie sold from March 1-12 went to help Natalie Dodge fight stage four MYCN-Amplified Neuroblastoma.

“Although this situation with Natalie is a difficult one for her and her family, it does give people an opportunity to care for other people so it’s been tremendous, really,” Martin said.

Natalie and her mother are currently in Memphis, while her father and siblings remain in Augusta County.

“We sold over 30,000 cookies in two weeks, and through cookies and donations we were able to raise $18,225 for Natalie and her family,” Martin said. “They came out in droves, bought a ton of cookies, and really showed their support for Natalie.”

You can continue to support the Dodge family through Venmo: @Andrew-Dodge-30.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could help mail delays
(FILE)
Free mulch available in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
Photo courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia (FILE)
Bears making appearances in Albemarle Co. backyards
COVID-19
VDH: 1,656,187 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,356 deaths
UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Virginia men’s basketball accepts bid to NIT

Latest News

(FILE)
Free health screening events in Charlottesville
(FILE)
Virginia’s Jan. unemployment numbers holding steady, but there’s another issue
(FILE)
Gas pipeline compensation dispute goes to trial in Virginia
(FILE)
ACPS exceeding Virginia’s standards for education