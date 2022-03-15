Another winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like another outstanding day across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. We’ll see partly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm along the Gulf coast. As it turns north, clouds will increase Wednesday, with needed rain by Thursday. Friday looks great with sunshine and 70s. More showers are expected early Saturday, with sunshine and pleasant conditions Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.